Highlights from the 10th anniversary Salon of Decanter medal winners 2024 in Slovenia

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Salon of Decanter medal winners in Slovenia — an annual event that celebrates winemaking excellence in the region. On 3rd September, winemakers, consumers and trade gathered in the Brdo Congress Centre, just an hour outside Ljubljana for an exciting one day event.

The event featured more than 150 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2024 winning wines from Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, North Macedonia, Bosnia, Herzegovina and Italy.

Following the first awards celebration to date in Croatia with Vinistra, this year’s DWWA results support the excitement building around wines from the Balkans.

Slovenia saw its first Platinum medal awarded since 2022 to Bjana for its Cuvée Prestige Extra Brut 2019, as well as five Gold medals (including a Value Gold) and a record 100 Silver, underlying an overall increase in quality.

A consistent top performer, Croatia received 12 Gold, 138 Silver and 217 Bronze medals while Serbia won four Gold, 45 Silver and 68 Bronze medals. Winners from North Macedonia and Bosnia and Herzegovina were also present.

The Gold medal-winning wines from Slovenia available to taste on the day included:

Gasper Wines, Cabernet Franc, Goriška Brda, Primorska 2021

Klet Brda Dobrovo, Quercus Pinot Grigio, Goriška Brda, Primorska 2023 (Value Gold)

Klet Brda Dobrovo, Single Vineyard Motnik, Goriška Brda, Primorska 2017

M-Enostavno Dobra Vina, Extrem, Štajerska Slovenija, Podravje 2021

For the Salon’s 10th anniversary, there was a special highlight: a premium bar showcasing all Platinum winners (97 points) Slovenia has claimed at DWWA over the years. Attendees had the unique opportunity to taste this top-tier selection, underscoring Slovenia’s growing prominence in the global wine scene.

Among others, the line-up included DWWA 2007 winners Jakoncic, Carolina 2004 from Goriska Brda, Primorska and Pra-VinO, Sipon Ice Wine Prestige 2004 from Ljutomer-Ormoz, Poreklom, as well as DWWA 2008 winner Čurin-Prapotnik, Laski Rizling Icewine Prestige, Podravje 2005.

More Platinum-awarded wines available to taste at the premium bar included:

Jurij Brumec, Laški Rizling Suhi Jagodni Izbor, Štajerska Slovenija, Podravje 2006 (DWWA 2009)

Bracko, Laški Rizling, Ledeno Vino, Štajerska Slovenija, Podravje 2008 (DWWA 2010)

Marof, Breg Chardonnay, Prekmurje, Podravje 2008 (DWWA 2010)

Dveri – Pax, Sipon – Slamnato Vino, Radgona-Kapela, Podravje 2009 (DWWA 2011)

Sutor, Chardonnay, Vipava, Primorska 2008 (DWWA 2011)

Otmar Šturm, Rumeni Muškat – Ice Wine, Bela Krajina, Posavje 2007 (DWWA 2012)

Marjan Simčič, Leonardo, Goriska Brda, Primorska 2006 (DWWA 2013)

Kristančič Dušan, Pavó Rdeče, Brda, Primorska 2009 (DWWA 2013)

Dveri-Pax, Šipon Slamno Vino, Štajerska, Podravje 2012 (DWWA 2014)

Pullus, Dry Sauvignon, Haloze, Podravje 2013 (DWWA 2014)

Pullus, Sauvignon G, Haloze, Podravje 2013 (DWWA 2014)

Zlati Grič, Modri Pinot, Štajerska, Podravje 2012 (DWWA 2014)

Bjana, Brut Rosé, Brda, Primorska NV (DWWA 2015)

Gross, Furmint, Štajerska, Podravje 2013 (DWWA 2015)

Ptujska klet, Pullus, Laški Rizling, Štajerska, Podravje 2012 (DWWA 2015)

Bjana, Brut Zero, Goriška Brda, Primorska 2010 (DWWA 2016)

Bjana, Rosé Brut, Goriška Brda, Primorska NV (DWWA 2017)

Bužinel, Ledano vino iz Medane, Goriška Brda, Primorska 2009 (DWWA 2017)

Domačija Ražman, Malvazija Antiqua, Slovenska Istra, Primorska 2015 (DWWA 2018)

Gross, Colles, Štajerska Slovenija, Podravje 2015 (DWWA 2018)

Vinska Klet Brda, Bagueri Ribolla Gialla, Goriška Brda, Primorska 2013 (DWWA 2018)

Gašper, Cabernet Franc, Goriška Brda, Primorska 2017 (DWWA 2019)

Simčič, Leonardo, Goriška Brda, Primorska 2013 (DWWA 2019)

Ščurek, Rebula Up, Goriška Brda, Primorska 2013 (DWWA 2019)

Bjana, Cuvée Prestige Extra Brut, Goriška Brda, Primorska 2015 (DWWA 2020)

Marc, Pinela, Vipavska Dolina, Primorska 2019 (DWWA 2020)

Ščurek, Up Rebula, Goriška Brda, Primorska 2016 (DWWA 2020)

Krapež, Malvazija, Vipavska Dolina, Primorska 2018 (DWWA 2020)

Ščurek, Zero Brut, Goriška Brda, Primorska 2019 (DWWA 2022)

The annual Salon in Slovenia offers wine lovers the chance to discover DWWA-awarded wines in a walk-around tasting, as well as participate in a variety of masterclasses and workshops led by DWWA Co-Chair Beth Willard and long-time judge Igor Luković.

More DWWA judges were also present at the event, including Richard Baudains, Regional Chair for Veneto, and Simon Woolf, Joint Regional Chair for the Balkans, Caucasus & Eurasia.

There is great excitement building around winemaking in the Balkans and the small nation of Slovenia, with its vastly varied landscapes, produces some superb wines. Whites from international varieties predominate, but also wines made from lesser-known indigenous varieties. Fresh sparklers are also worth seeking out.

Special thanks to Robert Gorjak and Belvin Wine School.

