Decanter’s selection of 24 wine-themed gift ideas

Exton Park 60 Above and 60 Below Prestige Pack

£225 Exton Park

A fascinating comparison, this limited-edition pack (only 150 produced) features two bottles of the Hampshire winery’s Blanc de Blancs 2014. Both have spent six years ageing on lees, one (‘Above’) in the cellar for six years, the other (‘Below’) under the sea off the coast of Brittany for one of its years. Read Decanter’s exclusive tasting report.

Taylor’s Chip Dry & Tonic in a can

Amazon UK

An ideal stocking filler, this classic combination of white Port and tonic comes in a handy single serving. Pour over ice, add a slice of lemon or orange and a sprig of mint, or simply serve chilled from the can.

Peugeot Frizz wine-cooling sleeve

£24.99 Peugeot Saveurs

Available also in red, this clever sleeve is made with expandable elastic so will fit snugly around any 75cl bottle, still or sparkling. Chill bottles from room temperature in 20 minutes and keep them chilled for two hours.

The Wine Society Adventurer’s Case

£62 The Wine Society

Perfect for the curious wine collector, and one of a range of gift cases, this selection (code XC2323A) of six offbeat bottles includes wines from Greece, Turkey and Moldova as well as lesser-known styles from Italy.

World Cocktail Atlas

Amazon UK

Decanter contributor and TV’s Saturday Kitchen wine presenter Olly Smith brings his infectious enthusiasm to this whirlwind tour of the world’s best cocktail recipes.

Le Nez du Vin 54 Aromas set

£269 Wineware

These kits (available in various sizes) are a godsend for anyone wanting to improve their blind-tasting skills, helping develop the sense of smell and ability to recognise and describe the common aromas of different wines.

Wine Escape Room game

£25 Menkind

Lock up a bottle of your favourite wine, then move through four imaginary rooms solving a clue in each to discover a four-digit code that unlocks the padlock. Buy a bottle of wine and lock it inside for a great gift.

Decanter gifts

Tickets to the highly anticipated February 2024 Decanter Italy Experience tasting event at the Landmark Hotel, London NW1? Or for those further afield, a subscription to the magazine or Decanter Premium website is the gift that keeps on giving.

Riedel Black Tie decanter

£600 Riedel

A design statement, guaranteed to impress on the dinner table. Free-blown and formed without the aid of a mould, so each looped design is unique. The decanter features a black stripe created by introducing a rod of black crystal into the molten glass before it is formed.

Hugh Johnson’s Pocket Wine Book 2024

Amazon UK

Decanter columnist Hugh Johnson’s Pocket Wine Book, billed as the ‘world’s best-selling annual wine guide’, is in its 47th year of publication (edited by Margaret Rand).

Facts and commentary on the wines, growers and wine regions, with advice on vintages to buy, drink and cellar. The perfect stocking filler.

WSET gift vouchers

WSET

Available in denominations from £5 to £200, these gift vouchers can be redeemed against any qualification course or evening tasting on offer at the Wine & Spirit Education

Trust’s London School, or against WSET study materials or textbooks. Must be redeemed by post or in person.

Kurt Zalto Josephine collection

Josephinenhütte

These handcrafted glasses (£70 each) feel as delicate and light as air, but are gloriously hardwearing. There are four wine glasses in the range, which was launched in the UK earlier this year: white, universal, red and Champagne.

Sustainable wine cooler

€3,349 PeVino

It cost the Danish company PeVino 3 million Danish kroner to develop the Imperial Eco wine cooler, which consumes less than half the power of the average model due to its

construction from materials including skyscraper glass (and low noise, too, at only 35dB). Holds 96 bottles.

Chapel Down tour and experiences

£750 for two Chapel Down

Kent big-name winery Chapel Down has an impressive range of tours and tastings, including the ultimate treat, the Sissinghurst Castle Experience. Enjoy a private tour of the vineyards and winery, and three-course lunch in the winery restaurant. The package includes a two-night stay at the five-star Sissinghurst Castle B&B with access to the world-renowned Sissinghurst Castle Gardens, part of the National Trust estate.

12 Nights of Wine Collections

Vinebox

Sample a new wine every evening with the 12 Nights of Wine Cozy Collection (fireside reds) or Chill Collection (a mix of whites, rosé and chillable reds) – US$129 each or both for $199. Each elegantly presented case includes 12 wines (10cl each), wine guide with tasting notes and pairing suggestions, sommelier-led virtual tasting videos for each wine, and a 12 Nights of Wine art print.

Kloveo Champagne stopper

Amazon UK

Used in top Champagne bars around the world, this stopper has a patented design with a self-tightening seal and easy-release clip. Keeps that bottle of fizz fizzy for a few days at least.

Wine puzzles

Ginger Fox

Puzzle Cru’s hand-drawn maps in jigsaw form come with an accompanying poster. Choose from Wines of France, Italy or Spain & Portugal (£17.99, 1,000 pieces each) or Whiskies of Scotland (£12.99, 500 pieces).

The Wiston Hamper for Two

£120 Wiston Estate

Perfect for a couple, this wicker hamper from award-winning Sussex winery Wiston Estate includes a bottle of its single-vineyard Cuvée 2016; a 50cl screwtop tin of Wiston Gin (Alc 40%) made with leftover grapes from the winemaking process; a voucher for two to enjoy a tour and tasting at the estate itself, a pair of sparkling wine glasses and a sparkling wine stopper.

Pour Me A Box cheese selection

$94.99 Beehive Cheese

This gift box from Utah company Beehive Cheese features three cheeses inspired by popular alcoholic tipples: Kentucky bourbon, spiced rum and Cabernet. Also includes a cheese knife and salami.

Üllo Wine Purifier

£69.99 Üllo

Ideal for those who are sensitive to sulphites in wine, the Üllo Wine Purifier is ingeniously designed to combine an adjustable wine aerator with a sulphites filter. Also includes a travel bag, display base and four single-bottle filters.

Ibérica Sherry discovery experience

£45 Ibérica

Expand your knowledge of Sherry culture at Iberica’s London restaurants with a private tutored tasting of five different styles, each paired with savoury nibbles (the PX and blue cheese is a match made in heaven). The experience finishes with a choice of Sherry cocktail, and you’ll get printed and digital tasting notes to take home. Stay on for authentic tapas and make an evening of it.

Authentic Glühwein

£10.99 The WineBarn

A world away from the mulled wine you encounter at most UK commercial Christmas markets, the Glühwein from top German specialist The WineBarn is 100% organic Dornfelder, blended with spices, orange peel and a little sugar.

Coravin Limited Edition Timeless Three+

£259.99 Coravin

It has revolutionised wine drinking, allowing you to preserve opened bottles of fine wine in tip-top condition. This smart limited-edition release includes two argon capsules, two screwcaps and an aerator.

Manchester Wine Tours

£75 Manchester Wine Tours

Aimed at both Manchester locals and tourists, this three-hour tour of the city’s best wine bars, shops and restaurants for wine is guided by local food and drink writer and wine tutor Kelly Bishop, aka @keliseating. Includes six small glasses of wine and a series of wine-matched snacks at four or five different places.

Related articles