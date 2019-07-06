While the Loire villages of Sancerre and Pouilly-Fumé arguably produce the best of the crisp, minerally Sauvignons (with standout examples including the late Didier Dageneau’s Silex and Vacheron’s L’Enclos des Remparts), the pungent, tropical style is very much the product of the new world.

New Zealand leads the way with pioneering wines such as Cloudy Bay’s Te Ko– and Greywacke’s Wild Ferment Sauvignon, but their are also great examples from the like of Australia, South Africa and California.

The Sauvignon Blancs below are worthy of attention, garnering high praise from Decanter’s experts – these are wines that should be on any serious Sauvignon fan’s radar.

The best Sauvignon Blanc wines:

Decanter Premium: Save wines and their tasting notes to your My Wines list – create your own collection of wines

You may also like: