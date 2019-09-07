Since the first vines were introduced to Brazil in 1532 the industry has experienced its share of turbulence, but the overall progress has been astonishing given the challenges it has faced over the years. Investment in technology, infrastructure, training and organisation of the wine sector has ensured a remarkable improvement in the quality of Brazil’s wines over the past three decades.
A beginner’s guide to Brazil
The quality of wine produced in Brazil has increased enormously over the past few decades, yet it remains an unknown quantity for many wine lovers in the UK. Native Brazilian Dirceau Vianna Junior MW rounds up the regions