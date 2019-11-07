PREMIUM

Anson: Why Château Lafleur ‘doesn’t play by the usual rules of Bordeaux’

Jane Anson reports from a vertical tasting of this famed Pomerol estate, covering 8 wines from 6 vintages including 2 Les Pensées de Lafleur wines, led by cellar master Omri Ram, at the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter 2019...
Jane Anson

A vertical of Lafleur is not an everyday occurrence, to put it mildly. ‘Not because we don’t like people’, as cellar master Omri Ram puts in, ‘but because we prefer our wines to be drunk and enjoyed, not tasted and analysed. Our preference is to let its beauty steal up on you around a dinner table rather than looking for it as soon as you take a sip.’

See Jane Anson’s Lafleur vertical tasting notes and scores

You may also like

Taming Château Trotanoy: Wines from 1998 to 2018
Best Pomerol 2018 wines: A ‘signature’ year
Anson: Pauillac vs Pomerol
Anson: Top five Bordeaux vintages ready to drink now