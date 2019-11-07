Anson: Why Château Lafleur ‘doesn’t play by the usual rules of Bordeaux’
Jane Anson reports from a vertical tasting of this famed Pomerol estate, covering 8 wines from 6 vintages including 2 Les Pensées de Lafleur wines, led by cellar master Omri Ram, at the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter 2019...
A vertical of Lafleur is not an everyday occurrence, to put it mildly. ‘Not because we don’t like people’, as cellar master Omri Ram puts in, ‘but because we prefer our wines to be drunk and enjoyed, not tasted and analysed. Our preference is to let its beauty steal up on you around a dinner table rather than looking for it as soon as you take a sip.’