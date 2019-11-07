Anson: Why Château Lafleur ‘doesn’t play by the usual rules of Bordeaux’

A vertical of Lafleur is not an everyday occurrence, to put it mildly. ‘Not because we don’t like people’, as cellar master Omri Ram puts in, ‘but because we prefer our wines to be drunk and enjoyed, not tasted and analysed. Our preference is to let its beauty steal up on you around a dinner table rather than looking for it as soon as you take a sip.’

See Jane Anson’s Lafleur vertical tasting notes and scores

You may also like