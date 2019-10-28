Anson: Top five Bordeaux vintages ready to drink now

Bordeaux vintages don’t turn on like a switch. There are rules of thumb – lighter vintages are ready to drink more quickly than robust ones, Côtes and Cru Bourgeois wines age more quickly than Pauillacs and Pomerols, vines on sandy soils make more fragrant but earlier-drinking wine than those on clay soils – but no hard and fast rules.

