Anson: Top five Bordeaux vintages ready to drink now
Jane Anson evaluates recent tastings and identifies the best wines from five Bordeaux vintages worth opening and drinking at the moment...
Bordeaux vintages don’t turn on like a switch. There are rules of thumb – lighter vintages are ready to drink more quickly than robust ones, Côtes and Cru Bourgeois wines age more quickly than Pauillacs and Pomerols, vines on sandy soils make more fragrant but earlier-drinking wine than those on clay soils – but no hard and fast rules.