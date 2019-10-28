PREMIUM

Anson: Top five Bordeaux vintages ready to drink now

Jane Anson evaluates recent tastings and identifies the best wines from five Bordeaux vintages worth opening and drinking at the moment...
Jane Anson

Bordeaux vintages don’t turn on like a switch. There are rules of thumb – lighter vintages are ready to drink more quickly than robust ones, Côtes and Cru Bourgeois wines age more quickly than Pauillacs and Pomerols, vines on sandy soils make more fragrant but earlier-drinking wine than those on clay soils – but no hard and fast rules.

See Jane Anson’s top Bordeaux wines perfect to drink now

