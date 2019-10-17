Anson: Eight decades of Château Larcis Ducasse
Jane Anson tastes through eight decades of Larcis Ducasse wines, from 1945 to 2017, evaluating the effects of different winemakers and vintage conditions over the years while pinpointing the estate's signature characteristics from its unique terroir...
St-Émilion is an appellation with such a myriad of expressions that it can be hard to pin down. Its soils are so diverse that it makes sense that it is the only part of Bordeaux to specifically use terroir as a criteria for ranking its wines.