PREMIUM

From the archive: Crozes-Hermitage & St-Joseph panel tasting results

A tough tasting, said our experts, where the challenging 2012, 2013 and 2014 vintages did not deliver the accessible, exuberant fruit that usually marks out these two appellations. John Livingstone-Learmouth gives his verdict and insight on the regions, while John Stimpfig reports on what our judges thought...

Originally published in the April 2016 issue of Decanter

Entry criteria: Producers and UK agents were invited to submit their latest- release red wines from Crozes-Hermitage and St-Joseph. Two wines from each AC from each producer were permitted.

Top Crozes-Hermitage & St-Joseph wines from the panel tasting:

You may also like

 Hermitage vintage guide
10 of the most exciting southern Rhône estates
Best value Rhône 2017 wines
Expert’s Choice: White Châteauneuf-du-Pape
Top Ventoux wines: Unsung hero of the Rhône