Entry criteria: Producers and UK agents were invited to submit their latest- release red wines from Crozes-Hermitage and St-Joseph. Two wines from each AC from each producer were permitted.
From the archive: Crozes-Hermitage & St-Joseph panel tasting results
A tough tasting, said our experts, where the challenging 2012, 2013 and 2014 vintages did not deliver the accessible, exuberant fruit that usually marks out these two appellations. John Livingstone-Learmouth gives his verdict and insight on the regions, while John Stimpfig reports on what our judges thought...
Originally published in the April 2016 issue of Decanter