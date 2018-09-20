The best wines were terrific, but essentially it was a mixed bag for an evolving style, said our panel of expert tasters after putting around 70 Grenache-Shiraz-Mourvèdre wines through their paces. See the top scorers below...



Originally published in the April 2016 issue of Decanter and now re-published online, exclusively for Decanter Premium subscribers.

71 wines tasted, with 3 Outstanding chosen by our panel of Anthony Rose, Justin Knock MW and Vicky Stephens-Clarkson MW The summary The heartland regions of McLaren Vale and Barossa Valley both starred, with leading producers doing well, as expected, proving that the GSM category has great potential, says Anthony Rose…