Austrian Grüner Veltliner: panel tasting results

Entry criteria: Producers and UK agents were invited to submit their latest-release Grüner Veltliner whites from premium regions around Austria

The judges

Stephen Brook

Decanter contributing editor Brook is the author of almost 40 books on travel, wine and more, and has won numerous awards for his writing on wine. His works include The Complete Bordeaux, now in its third edition, The Wines of Germany and, most recently published, The Wines of Austria (Classic Wine Library, 2016).

Peter Honegger

Honegger launched specialist importer Newcomer Wines with his partner Daniela Pillhofer in 2014. Initially on-trade only, they opened the Newcomer Wines shop and bar in northeast London in 2016, and now work with growers across Austria, Switzerland, Germany, Czech Republic, Hungary and northern Italy.

Stefan Neumann MS

Austrian-born Neumann is director of wine at Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, a two-star Michelin restaurant in the Mandarin Oriental, Hyde Park. He also previously worked at The Fat Duck in Bray, Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons near Oxford, Restaurant Hotel Obauer in Salzburg, and Steirereck in Vienna.

