Blaufränkisch: Austria’s finest red

It may be a bit tricky to pronounce, but Blaufränkisch has made a name for itself, as Austrian producers explore its potential for quality wines. Stephen Brook introduces a native grape that deserves to have global recognition...

Blaufränkisch – it doesn’t exactly trip off the tongue, does it? No wonder that in the 1990s many Austrian wine estates decided to focus instead on international varieties such as Merlot. Today, however, international varieties are in retreat, as Austrians begin to concur that Blaufränkisch is their country’s finest red.

It’s not exclusive to Austria. In Hungary – which was of course Austrian until 1920 – it’s known as Kékfrankos, and in southern Germany as Lemberger. But the finest expressions of the variety do emerge from Austria, and more specifically, from the Burgenland region southeast of Vienna and hugging the Hungarian border.

Stephen Brook is an awarded author and has been a Decanter contributing editor since 1996

