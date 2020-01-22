A recent tasting of single-vineyard Riservas from acclaimed co-operative, Produttori del Barbaresco, was a fascinating opportunity to delve into the differences between each vineyard site and see how Barbaresco terroir can make a difference.
How terroir makes a difference in Barbaresco
A tasting of Produttori del Barbaresco's 2015 Riservas, courtesy of Astrum Cellars, was a great opportunity to explore how terroir can make a difference. See tasting notes for all of the producer's nine single-vineyard Riservas, plus a Barbaresco and Langhe Nebbiolo...