Stephen Brook reports on the 2015 Barolos - the latest vintage to be released. Are they worth buying?

Barolo 2015

A very hot summer with cooler weather at harvest time led to the risk of overripeness and lack of acidity – but the best wines combine sumptuous fruit with a robust structure for drinking over the next decade plus. 4.5/5

After the nail-biting climatic conditions in 2014, growers were relieved that 2015 proved less trying.

