Michaela Morris gets a fascinating insight into the future plans of this historic winery and reports on a tasting of vintages going back to the 1930s...

‘We changed everything to change nothing,’ says winemaker Andrea Farinetti, revelling in the paradox.

Beneath the sleepy streets of the Barolo township, we are in Borgogno’s modest tasting room deep within the original cellars. To demonstrate his vision for the future, Farinetti takes me back into the past by opening up a vertical of Borgogno’s Barolo Riserva back to 1937.

Scroll down to see Michaela’s tasting notes & scores

