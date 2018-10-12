Best Penfolds wines: A selection of our top scorers

It's not all about Grange: here are our top scoring Penfolds wines from vintages in the past decade, including new reviews from a re-tasting of the 2010s by Sarah Ahmed and ratings from the launch of the 2018 Penfolds Collection.

There’s a good chance you’ve heard of Australian brand Penfolds. Most wine lovers will of course know Penfolds Grange, the flagship wine that appears in the Langton’s Classification and is considered a ‘first growth’ of the so-called new world.

Expert reviewer Sarah Ahmed has just re-tasted the Penfolds Grange 2010 for Decanter Premium subscribers and awared it 99 points; high praise indeed, and you can read her full note on the Grange 2010 here.

But there is naturally more to Penfolds than Grange. Sarah Ahmed re-tasted several of the brand’s top wines from the lauded 2010 vintage, including the super-rare single block, single vineyard wine Bin 170 Kalimna Shiraz 2010.

And Anthony Rose recently tasted the latest releases from Penfolds 2018 Collection.

In 2017, Penfolds released g3, a three-vintage, Grange ‘super blend’ matured in oak for more than a year. ‘2008 is the solid anchor, 2012 brings a lovely elegance, a sheen, poise, a foil, and the 2014 brings a freshening up,’ said Penfolds’ chief winemaker, Peter Gago at the time of the launch.

Decanter’s best Penfolds wines by score:

More about Penfolds

Now owned by Treasury Wine Estates, Penfolds was founded back in 1844 by Dr Christopher and Mary Penfold, who planted vine cuttings at the Magill Estate near Adelaide.

The operation quickly expanded, and by 1907 it was South Australia’s largest winery.

The bin numbers are a relic of winemaker Max Schubert’s experiments in the 1950s with different parcels of fruit which each had unique bin locations. Grange, which became their flagship wine, was designated Bin 95.

Langton’s classification of Australian wine. Both Grange and Bin 707, a Cabernet-based sister to the flagship wine, feature in the ‘Exceptional’ tier of theof Australian wine. To support their portfolio of ageworthy wines, Penfolds has hosted recorking clinics around the world since 1991, allowing collectors to have their older vintages assessed by the winemaking team.

