New Penfolds Collection rated: Grange 2014, St Henri 2015…

Anthony Rose reports on the launch of the 2018 Penfolds Collection, an annual release of ageworthy reds and whites including the latest vintage of Grange...

Penfolds Collection
Fresh off Qantas’ 17-hour ‘kangaroo route’ direct flight from Perth to London, Peter Gago, Penfolds’ chief winemaker, strutted the stage of London’s Meridien Hotel on a warm and sunny Friday in late September with his by now familiar brand of self-deprecating panache.

The London launch of the Penfolds fine wine portfolio is accompanied by a weighty booklet with glossy bottle shots and, to underline the international feel, a page of information on each wine in German, French and English.

