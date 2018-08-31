New d’Arenberg wines: Latest releases and cellar surprises

Tina Gellie reports on a catch-up with one of Australian wine's true characters, Chester Osborn, and tastes through some of the latest releases from his highly regarded d'Arenberg winery in McLaren Vale - plus some interesting older wines from the cellar.

Chester Osborn, chief winemaker of renowned South Australian winery d’Arenberg, was in London recently to show off some current-releases, surprises from the cellar and wines that haven’t even made it to UK shores yet. Scroll down to read Tina’s tasting notes