At least 25 Australian wine regions produce excellent Shiraz. From Queensland’s Granite Belt to Tasmania’s Tamar Valley, no other country offers such a range of Shiraz from a variety of terroirs.

Below we have compiled a list of the top Australian Shiraz wines as rated by Decanter’s experts.

Where are they made?

Increasingly, mid-bodied, elegant Shiraz – often labelled as Syrah – is being made in cooler climates: southerly locations like the Yarra Valley, Geelong, Mornington Peninsula and Tasmania, or higher-altitude places such as Orange, Canberra District and the Granite Belt. The alcohols are a far cry from stereotypical body-slammers.

Not quite as elevated or cool is the Adelaide Hills, but this region has more recently been turning heads as a counter-point to some of the more traditional Australian Shiraz styles in lower-altitude South Australian regions such as Barossa and McLaren Vale. Eden Valley, located on higher ground above the Barossa Valley floor has also risen to greater prominence in the last few years.

Nor should we overlook Coonawarra or Clare Valley, despite being better known for Cabernet Sauvignon and Riesling respectively.

How are they made?

Some producers of more elegant styles are experimenting with whole-bunch fermented grapes, arguing that the stems add aromatic lift and extra detail. Another way of adding more complexity, refinement and fragrance to cool-climate Australian Shiraz is with a bit of co-fermented Viognier – a deliberate homage to Côte-Rôtie.

Which vintage should I look for?

2017 Volumes were 15% up on 2016. A later harvest meant good overall quality. 2016 Started out warm, with a cool growing season. Early harvest for structured, well-balanced fruit. 2015 Warm year with rapid ripening: generosity, perfume and silky textures. 2014 Cool and late season after a warm summer. Good ripening gave intense aromatics and flavours. 2013 Hot and dry. Forward and generous wines, but aromatics are subdued on occasion. 2012 Cool and dry summer led to a fine, concentrated vintage. 2011 Cold, wet and late; a vintage to forget for many. Yet good in Western Australia. 2010 Mild, with a long growing season. This was a classic year. 2009 Reduced volumes but wines were generously textured

