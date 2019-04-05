Chianti

‘A dizzying array of new releases…as far back as 2013’, says Michaela Morris of this year’s Chianti releases.

‘The annata wines from the notoriously hot and dry 2017 vintage held some juicy surprises, while highlights of 2015 and 2016 Riservas and Gran Seleziones confirmed these as excellent vintages.’

Brunello di Montalcino

This year sees the release of Brunello 2014 and Brunello Riserva 2013, with a dusting of of older vintages too, such as the Biondi-Santi re-releases.

‘Esile, or slender, was how producers repeatedly defined their 2014s. In both its positive and negative senses, this is an apt descriptor. Alongside these, the best of the 2013 Riservas live up to their classification and provide a delectable study of terroir,’ says Morris.

Vino Nobile di Montepulciano

‘If there is a vintage to rediscover Vino Nobile, 2016 is it,’ states Morris, who suggests focussing on producer rather than ageing category to find the best wines from the appellation.

