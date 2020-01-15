Best value 2018 red Burgundy en primeur to buy

‘The 2018 vintage was certainly a year of extreme weather making it extremely difficult to generalise about the wines’, says Tim Atkin MW. Careful selection is key, and will be rewarded, as many wines in this vintage ‘will give you immediate pleasure and also age well in the medium-term’.

Scroll down for Tim Atkin MW’s top 10 value red Burgundy 2018 wines

‘Final prices on some markets will depend on political factors, while the recent tariff hike in the US will add 25% to the final bill there, but there’s plenty of good wine to go around’ he added.

And if you’re not looking to splash out on the grand crus there’s hope as Tim advises not to overlook the village and generic wines as there’s plenty of value to be had.

He highlights the reds of Mercurey and Givry as the ‘region’s stand out wines’ and also points to Fixin, Côte de Nuits Villages and entry-level Bourgogne as places to start.

He also said; ‘When the grapes were picked at the right time, Côte Chalonnaise Pinot Noirs delivered some of the best value in Burgundy in 2018’.

Introduction copy by Georgie Hindle.

See Tim’s value red Burgundy 2018 picks:

