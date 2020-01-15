Best value 2018 white Burgundy en primeur to buy

The 2018 vintage for white wines is ‘good to very good’ says Tim Atkin MW with the ‘majority of Burgundy’s leading white wines produced in the Côte de Beaune, as they often are, with Meursault, Puligny- and Chassagne-Montrachet all performing well and cooler sites in Ladoix, St-Romain, St-Aubin and Santenay coming into their own.’

Scroll down for Tim Atkin MW’s top 10 value white Burgundy 2018 wines

He praises the Mâconnais whites in particular, commenting that ‘this is a good to very good vintage for the region’s whites, especially those from cooler sites in Vergisson and Milly-Lamartine, which retained natural acidity’ and highlights that there is ‘value for money to be found here’.

In the Côte Chalonnaise, white wine yields were the highest since 2009, with many producers reporting crops of 60hl/ha or more. Overall, the region made 22.5% more white wine in 2018 than 2017 which Tim says has ‘some very good whites, especially in Rully, where the premiers crus are often impressive.’

He added; ‘This is also an enjoyable year for often overlooked villages and where value is to be found in such places as Santenay, St-Véran, Viré-Clessé, Auxey-Duresses and Monthélie.

Introduction copy by Georgie Hindle.

See Tim’s value white Burgundy 2018 picks:

