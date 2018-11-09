Jane Anson picks out several Bordeaux 2016 wines from the Right and Left Banks, including Cru Bourgeois estates, that have the potential to offer particularly good value - after re-tasting the vintage in the bottle.

Introduction by Eleanor Douglas.

‘Does 2016 live up to the promise now that we are tasting two years after harvest? Largely, I would say that it does,’ said Jane Anson in her in-bottle report on Bordeaux 2016 wines.

Having originally tasted Bordeaux 2016 during the en primeur season, Anson returned to taste many of the wines to see how they are shaping up in the bottle.

While there are some standout performers across the Right Bank, and particularly in Pomerol, Anson said that the Médoc had edged ahead in her tastings so far. This, she believes, was mainly due to the extra hang-time afforded to the relatively late ripening Cabernet Sauvignon during the vintage.

‘There are values to be found throughout the Médoc and I tasted a number of good Cru Bourgeois that are worth seeking out,’ said Anson.

Of the wines tasted so far, here are 16 that Anson has picked out as having the potential to offer particularly good value.

Wines from Pessac-Léognan and Graves in general are due to be tasted in the coming weeks.

Sixteen value Bordeaux 2016 wines to look for: