Best value Southern Rhône 2018 – Top buys

2018 was a mixed vintage in the Southern Rhône but those who avoided the devastating spring mildew enjoyed a long and hot summer which saw tremendous ripeness across the region resulting in generous, bold wines, both red and white.

Appellations which prospered when it came to offering great quality at keen prices in 2018 include Châteauneuf-du-Pape and Gigondas for reds and Lirac for whites, but there are pockets of value to be found right across the region with Vacqueyras, Beaumes de Venise and Rasteau all offering something special.

Below Matt Walls picks out his top 21 value wines of the vintage – all wines are likely to be priced below £25/$40 when released, bench-marked on 2016 and 2017 vintages of the same wine.

It’s well worth adding the wines below to the ‘My Wines’ section of the website as a reference point for when they are released.

See Matt’s best value Southern Rhône 2018 wines:

See also