Andrew Jefford continues the tasting of a lifetime, with Angélus, Pavie, Ausone, Cheval Blanc and Petrus from the 1998 vintage...

Last week, regular readers will recall, I was lucky enough to taste the 1998 First Growths. Here’s an account of the wines of Angélus, Pavie, Ausone, Cheval Blanc and Petrus from the same vintage, with a sip of Yquem, too, all of them tasted on the same two occasions on successive nights in Shenzhen and Nanning in late August.

The wines were purchased in Hong Kong. See last week’s Jefford on Monday for an account of the weather conditions of this very attractive vintage.

Angélus 1998