Rated as one of the top all-time vintages in Montalcino, many unheralded producers did very well in this tasting and some of the wines are now coming into their drinking windows. See the in-depth report below...



Originally published in Decanter magazine's December 2015 issue and now available online in full, exclusively for Premium members.

This tasting: 99 Brunello di Montalcino 2010 wines submitted and tasted, with five rated outstanding

‘Many estates broke through this time around, producing some of the best wines they have ever been associated with,’ said our panel of Andrea Briccarello, Ian D’Agata and Michael Garner

Ian D’Agata, writing in the December 2015 issue of Decanter magazine, said that the uniform success of the Brunello di Montalcino 2010 vintage across this Tuscan DOCG presents an ideal opportunity to discover some impressive wines from less well-known names.

This tasting provided a very interesting set of results. On the one hand, the scores of 88 points or more for almost all the wines show that the vintage was a great one.

However, some estates did less well than expected. Wines that are notoriously difficult to taste young, such as Biondi Santi’s high-acid efforts, have previously clocked in at number one, so that estate’s poor result this time around is really puzzling.

