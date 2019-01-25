Decanter Premium Banner

Brunello’s new generation: six top producers and their wines

Tuscan wine specialist Monty Waldin picks six to watch in Montalcino...

Considering its global fame, Brunello di Montalcino is a relatively new star in the world of wine. The region remained an inside tip for almost a century until lifestylers and wealthy investors discovered its wines and unspoiled landscape in the 1970s. The new entrants propelled Brunello, the local name for the Sangiovese grape, to international stardom and Montalcino’s young incumbents are set to refine their wines further with an emphasis on improving the health of the vineyards for future generations.

