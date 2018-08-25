Cervaro della Sala: Creating a world-class white wine

Our exclusive report on a vertical tasting of Cervaro della Sala, Antinori’s famous white wine blend of Chardonnay and Grechetto, with vintages ranging from 2005 to 2015.

Close to the border of Tuscany lies Castello della Sala, Antinori’s Umbrian outpost and home of its flagship white, Cervaro della Sala. Although the historic estate near Orvieto dates back to the 14th century, its wine producing history is relatively recent in terms of Antinori time lines.

‘My grandfather, Niccolo, bought the property in the 1940s, renovated the castle and began to restructure the white wine vineyards,’ said Allegra Antinori at a special tasting organised in London earlier this year.

Today, the estate has 170ha of Italian and international varieties including Procanico, Sauvignon Blanc, Semillon, Viognier, Traminer, Riesling and some Pinot Noir.

