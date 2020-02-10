Champagne Salon vertical: A retrospective

To mark the recent release of the eagerly awaited 2008 vintage – a vintage that gave cold sweats to grape growers but turned out to be one of the greatest of the past 10 years – Didier Depond wished to present some other vintages of Salon, including ones that will be part of the special Oenothèque case that will comprise one magnum from 2008 and two bottles each from the 2007, 2006 and 2004 vintages.

Of all the grandes maisons in the Champagne region, the house of Salon is undoubtedly the most singular, and quite literally so. Located in the heart of the Côte des Blancs in the grand cru village of Le Mesnil-sur-Oger, this Champagne house was founded to satisfy the pleasure of a single man, Eugène-Aimé Salon, with the goal of producing a single Champagne, a blanc de blancs made with Chardonnay grapes from a single terroir, and from a single vintage. In other words, a truly exceptional wine.

Tasting Champagne Salon Cuvée S Le Mesnil Blanc de Blancs

