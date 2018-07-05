Château de Nalys: Guigal expands into Châteauneuf-du-Pape

Northern Rhône stalwart Guigal has given Matt Walls a preview of releases from its newly acquired Châteauneuf-du-Pape estate. Premium members can read Matt's exclusive report below.

When Philippe Guigal comes to town, you can usually be sure of some top-notch northern Rhônes. But not this time.

We met for lunch on Monday at Galvin at Windows for a rather different tasting. ‘It’s my first time in London for 100% Châteauneuf!’ said Guigal, clutching the first bottlings of his new project: Château de Nalys.

Scroll down to see Matt’s Château de Nalys tasting notes & scores

You might also like: