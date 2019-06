It’s hard to think of a more unusual wine in Bordeaux than Château Gilette.

I can say without hesitation that I have never used the phrase unicorn wine in my life.

But what else do you call a Sauternes that is aged exclusively in concrete vats for 20 years before release – never seeing any oak or oxygen – and which has a production of 4,000 to 5,000 bottles per year, if it is made at all?

Tasting notes for Château Gilette wines

