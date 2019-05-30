Home Premium Anson: All change at Burgundy’s Clos de la Commaraine Jane Anson reports on ambitious renovation work at Clos de la Commaraine in Pommard and tastes through wines being made elsewhere in Burgundy by its new American investors. Jane Anson May 30, 2019 Clos de la Commaraine is undergoing major renovation work. Credit: Per Karlsson, BKWine 2 / Alamy Highlights Tastings Home ‘We haven’t found any pottery, so you are probably okay,’ one of the archaeologists calls out cheerfully to us on our arrival. I can feel Jean-Luc Vitoux relax, just a little, besides me as he takes this in. For Premium Readers Clos de la Commaraine is undergoing major renovation work. Credit: Per Karlsson, BKWine 2 / Alamy Anson: All change at Burgundy's Clos de la Commaraine Producer profile: Château Montrose Malvasía vines in the volcanic soil at La Geria in Lanzarote on the Canary Islands Explore Spain’s undiscovered whites Wine Legend: Château Pichon Baron 2005 New Zealand oaked Sauvignon Blanc: panel tasting results Steven Spurrier’s wines of the month - July Latest Wine News Grapes coming in at Chapel Down winery. Credit: Jeff Gilbert / Alamy Expect more UK wine as vineyard planting jumps Bordeaux en primeur tasting Credit: Decanter Bordeaux 2018 releases: Troplong Mondot praised for ‘smart’ price Credit: Steven Morris Decanter World Wine Awards 2019: Full results announced