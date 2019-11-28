Closerie Saint Roc: A new cult wine in Bordeaux?

There are a few wines that work like a smile and a nod. They include Domaine de Villaine from Bouzeron, L’Hêtre in Côtes de Castillon, Château Rocheyron in St-Emilion and Domaine de Fontbonau in the Rhône.

All are owned by names connected to legendary wine estates, but reserved only for those who know the story beyond the labels.

Hoping to find a new name to add to this list, I headed out last week to the border of Francs Côtes de Bordeaux and Puisseguin St-Emilion to an estate called Closerie Saint Roc.

Jane Anson’s tasting notes for Closerie Saint Roc wines

