Château Figeac: Tasting wines from 1985 to 2016
Jane Anson looks at how recent Château Figeac wines taste now, including the highly regarded years of 2015, 2010 and 2009, and also delves into the library vintages of 2004 and 1985.
A masterclass with Château Figeac wines at the recent Decanter Shanghai Fine Wine Encounter provided a perfect opportunity to check-in on recent vintages at the St-Emilion Premier Grand Cru Classé B estate in Bordeaux.
Does the 2010 or 2009 take the plaudits, and how does 2015 stack up against them now it’s in the bottle? How many more years has the 1985 vintage got left?
See my fresh tasting notes below and also read a brief interview with Château Figeac’s technical director, Romain Jean-Pierre.
Five questions for Figeac technical director Romain Jean-Pierre
Château Figeac wines re-tasted
