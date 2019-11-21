Château Figeac: Tasting wines from 1985 to 2016

A masterclass with Château Figeac wines at the recent Decanter Shanghai Fine Wine Encounter provided a perfect opportunity to check-in on recent vintages at the St-Emilion Premier Grand Cru Classé B estate in Bordeaux.

Does the 2010 or 2009 take the plaudits, and how does 2015 stack up against them now it’s in the bottle? How many more years has the 1985 vintage got left?

See my fresh tasting notes below and also read a brief interview with Château Figeac’s technical director, Romain Jean-Pierre.

Five questions for Figeac technical director Romain Jean-Pierre

Château Figeac wines re-tasted

