Cobb Wines: Playing the ‘Pinot Noir long-game’

Will the quality and complexity of California Pinot Noir ever match that of Burgundy? Matthew Luczy, wine director at Mélisse Restaurant in Santa Monica, argues that Cobb's Pinot Noirs have an identity all of their own...



Cobb Wines: Factbox

Year founded 2001, by Ross Cobb

Annual production 2,500 cases, 200 of which are Chardonnay and Riesling

Vineyard sites: Coastlands (6ha planted, 350m elevation, 3 miles from the ocean) Emmaline Ann(1.2ha planted, 228m elevation, 4 miles from the ocean) Rice-Spivak (2.4ha planted, 107m elevation, 6 miles from the ocean). All lie within ‘Freestone-Occidental’, a subregion of the Sonoma Coast awaiting AVA approval. All farming is certified sustainable.

