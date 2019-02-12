Domaine de la Romanée-Conti 2016: Survivors in bottle

A pared-down range was presented at Corney & Barrow's recent DRC 2016 launch...

It’s a little unusual to be offered Champagne after a trade and press tasting but Adam Brett Smith, le grand fromage at DRC’s UK importer, Corney & Barrow, is keen to keep social intercourse to a minimum at its posh city premises.

DRC 2016 vital statistics

Corton, Prince Florent de Merode Average age of vines 46

Production 420 cases

Yield 22 hl/ha

Harvest date 22 September 2016

Bottling dates 27 February & 31 May 2018 Romanée-St-Vivant Average age of vines 38

Production 1304 cases

Yield 27 hl/ha

Harvest date 27 & 28 September 2016

Bottling dates 1, 2, 6 & 7 March 2018 Richebourg Average age of vines 46

Production 868 cases

Yield 24 hl/ha

Harvest date 23 & 24 September 2016

Bottling dates 28 March, 3 & 30 April 2018 La Tâche Average age of vines 51

Production 1814 cases

Yield 31 hl/ha

Harvest date 24 & 25 September 2016

Bottling dates 20-25 April, 25-28 May 2018 Romanée-Conti Average age of vines 57

Production 440 cases

Yield 24 hl/ha

Harvest date 25 September 2016

Bottling date 19 April 2018

