Domaine de la Romanée-Conti 2016: Survivors in bottle

A pared-down range was presented at Corney & Barrow's recent DRC 2016 launch...
It’s a little unusual to be offered Champagne after a trade and press tasting but Adam Brett Smith, le grand fromage at DRC’s UK importer, Corney & Barrow, is keen to keep social intercourse to a minimum at its posh city premises.
DRC 2016 vital statistics
Corton, Prince Florent de Merode
Average age of vines 46
Production 420 cases
Yield 22 hl/ha
Harvest date 22 September 2016
Bottling dates 27 February & 31 May 2018
Romanée-St-Vivant
Average age of vines 38
Production 1304 cases
Yield 27 hl/ha
Harvest date 27 & 28 September 2016
Bottling dates 1, 2, 6 & 7 March 2018
Richebourg
Average age of vines 46
Production 868 cases
Yield 24 hl/ha
Harvest date 23 & 24 September 2016
Bottling dates 28 March, 3 & 30 April 2018
La Tâche
Average age of vines 51
Production 1814 cases
Yield 31 hl/ha
Harvest date 24 & 25 September 2016
Bottling dates 20-25 April, 25-28 May 2018
Romanée-Conti
Average age of vines 57
Production 440 cases
Yield 24 hl/ha
Harvest date 25 September 2016
Bottling date 19 April 2018