Collectible California Cabernet

With winemakers exhibiting a nuanced understanding of their terroir, there’s never been a better time to buy these wines for your cellar. Karen MacNeil shares her top picks...
Karen MacNeil

Nature has not been especially kind to California over the last decade. Eight straight years of drought. Heartwrenching wildfires. A devastating earthquake. And yet, as counter-intuitive as it might seem, some of the most impressive and collectible California Cabernets have been made during this time – at least among the very top estates.

See Karen MacNeil’s top 20 California Cabernets worth collecting

