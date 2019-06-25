Sonoma AVAs – the most exciting

More rural and less glitzy than Napa, Sonoma is also bigger and more diverse, and its 18 American Viticultural Areas (AVAs) more confusing. They overlap and some encompass several smaller ones, but all have at least a few top-quality wines and young winemakers exploring new grapes and winemaking ideas. Wines from some newer AVAs such as Fountaingrove District are hard to come by, which is why my picks below focus on those whose wines are available in the UK.

