Cornas, Côte-Rôtie & Hermitage 2010: Panel tasting results

Christian Honorez, Tanguy Martin and Matt Walls tasted 33 wines with one exceptional, seven outstanding and 19 highly recommended.

Entry criteria: Producers and UK agents were invited to submit any 2010 vintage reds from Cornas, Côte-Rôtie or Hermitage

The verdict

‘The 2010 vintage was one of the most hyped vintages at the time in the northern Rhône’, Matt Walls recalled. ‘It was the most impressive vintage I’ve ever tasted young.’ But, 10 years down the line, how has the evolution of these wines progressed? Are they ready to drink, to keep, or simply past their best?

The judges

Christian Honorez

Honorez is managing director of London wine merchant H2Vin. He began his career as a chef near Avignon before moving to the UK in 1985 to work in the wine trade, setting up H&H Fine Wines in 1988. Today he brings with him 35 years’ experience supplying wines to top UK restaurants and hotels, and is a DWWA judge.

Tanguy Martin

Now wine manager at New St Wine Shop in London, Martin grew up in Lyon, attending the Lycée Viticole de Beaune, then finishing his oenology diploma in Montpellier. Moving to the UK in 2011, he worked at Hotel TerraVina under Gerard Basset OBE MW MS, rising to head sommelier. In 2015, he won the title of UK Sommelier of the Year.

Matt Walls

Walls is a Decanter contributing editor and DWWA Regional Chair for the Rhône. A widely published and awarded writer, broadcaster and presenter, his first book Drink Me! Was published in 2012 (Quadrille). He works with restaurants to develop wine lists and train staff, and publishes at www.mattwalls.co.uk