With a distinguished history dating back to 1729 and a strong claim to be the oldest of all Champagne houses, Ruinart commemorates its founder – a monk like Dom Pérignon – with its deluxe Dom range, which is seen by many as even better than its famous LVMH sibling.

Tasting Dom Ruinart Rosé: 2007, 2004 & 1990

You may also like: