Exclusive tasting of Jurançon’s cult Clos Joliette
Decanter's contributing editor Stephen Brook was among a selected few to taste nine legendary bottlings of Clos Joliette, to commemorate the first time in the estate's 92-year history that their wines will be available to buy on the market.
Have you heard of this cult wine? No, neither had I, despite 35 years of writing about wine. Joliette is a tiny vineyard of 1.5 hectares in Chapelle de Rousse, in the northeastern part of Jurançon, that bucolic region in the Pyrenees foothills.
According to French wine retailer Clos des Millésimes prices for Clos Joliette wines start at €228.00 a per bottle.