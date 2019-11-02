Expert’s choice: Moulis & Listrac 2016

Looking for that satisfyingly dry, savoury, Médoc flavour but unwilling to pay classed growth prices? Try Moulis and Listrac, the tiny communal appellations that rub shoulders with Bordeaux heavyweights Margaux, St-Julien, Pauillac and St-Estèphe. The châteaux are less trumpeted, but good value is practically guaranteed.

James Lawther MW’s top Moulis & Listrac 2016s

These wines are the best of those tasted at a tasting Lawther organised in Bordeaux

James Lawther MW is a contributing editor to Decanter and an independent wine writer, lecturer and tour guide based in Bordeaux.