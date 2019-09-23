Millions of people are currently gripped by Rugby World Cup fever, captivated by battles occurring across Japan until 2 November. Wine and rugby are both high on my list of passions, and it is this global celebration of the game which made me think about how both have changed over the years.
Expert’s choice: Premium Australian Shiraz
With the Rugby World Cup starting, Australian wine expert Matthew Jukes looks at how rugby and Shiraz have changed since the 1980s, making his own selection for a first XV (plus a few reserves).