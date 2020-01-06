The pleasure of the Vega Sicilia new release tasting is always that it is a chance to savour the work of a winery that has paid such continuous and scrupulous attention to its estates. Vega Sicilia was the first winery in Ribera del Duero, a century before the DO itself was created. The history of the property goes back to the 17th century, but it wasn’t until Eloy Lecanda inherited it in the late 19th century that the contemporary story of wine began.
First taste: Vega Sicilia’s latest releases including Unico 2010
