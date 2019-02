Driving through Napier, a roadside billboard sported a glass of Tui beer alongside the slogan 'Pinot Nah'...

It was clever but flawed: when global advertising moguls Saatchi & Saatchi came up with the brewery campaign targeted at the Hawke’s Bay, they clearly hadn’t researched the varieties in the region – this is a land that has long said ‘nah’ to Pinot Noir in favour of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Syrah.

