Why Graci Arcurìa is a Sicilian red to watch

Recently chosen by Angelo Gaja to be their Sicilian partner, Stephen Brook has tasted four vintages of this leading Etna producer, during the Taormina Gourmet festival in October 2018...

With his dark curly hair and penetrating eyes, Alberto Graci still seems exceptionally young to have been a pioneer of the Etna wine revival.

From the time this former banker bought his first vineyards in 2004, Graci has fully understood their potential, which he is keen to maximise without indulging in excessive intervention.

Scroll down to see Stephen’s tasting notes & scores

You might also like: