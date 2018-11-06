Fontodi’s Flaccianello della Pieve: Ten vintages compared

Michaela Morris sees how this 100% Sangiovese wine has evolved in style over 10 vintages...

Fontodi Factfile:

Date founded 1968

Hectares under vine 90ha

Total annual production 350,000 bottles

Annual production of Flaccianello 60,000 bottles

First vintage 1981

In the heart of Chianti Classico, near the town of Panzano, Fontodi’s south-facing vineyards are located in the renowned Conca d’Oro.

Giovanni Manetti took over his family’s property in 1979 and couldn’t have even been 20 when he produced the first vintage of Flaccianello, created with the help of oenologist Franco Bernabei, who still consults for Fontodi today. ‘Flaccianello and I grew up together,’ declares Manetti.

Scroll down to see Michaela’s tasting notes & scores for 10 vintages of Flaccianello

Ten vintages of Flaccianello compared:

You might also like: