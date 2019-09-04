German Grosses Gewächs new releases: Top wines

A first glimpse of the new German vintage can always be had at the VDP Weinbörse in April in Mainz: but it is a jostle and tasting conditions are not ideal. The real test comes in August in the airy, light-flooded space of Wiesbaden’s Kurhaus, an ideal tasting environment with flawless organisation where more than 500 Grosse Gewächse, Germany’s ‘grands crus’, are presented: still dry wines from single, classified sites produced to stringent standards. More than 500 wines could be tasted: from Weiss- and Grauburgunder, via Silvaner, Chardonnay, Lemberger to Spätburgunder – and Riesling of course: 298 of them.

Riesling, Silvaner, Pinot & Blaufränkisch: Anne’s 20 top Grosses Gewächs picks