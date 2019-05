2018 whites & 2017 reds, with a few late-release wines too...



Curiosity was great at the first outing of the 2018 whites and 2017 reds at the Weinbörse tasting in Mainz, Germany, held at the end of April each year. It’s a key event for the VDP, covering all levels from Gutswein to Grosse Lage, although the Grosses Gewächs (the top category of dry wines) are not released until September. In the meantime, you can see last year’s Grosses Gewächs report here

