Koshu is Japan's native grape variety. Could its time be coming? Low in alcohol, crisp and delicate, it certainly ticks a lot of boxes...

Japan may be better known for its sake, but its national grape, Koshu, has been picking up awards for several years, mostly under the radar.

It may be surprising to know that, although a relatively new style to Western audiences, it has actually been produced by Japanese wineries for over a century. Distribution over here is still a bit sketchy, but we have picked out some top wines tasted recently that should be available outside of Japan.

It’s a must-try for fans of Loire whites such as Sancerre and Saumur Blanc, thanks to its crisp acidity and apple and citrus flavours but Koshu is very much its own grape.

Japanese Koshu wines to try:

