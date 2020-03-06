Jordan Vineyard & Winery: Producer profile

1972 Tom and Sally Jordan create Jordan winery, buying 277 acres in Alexander Valley.

1974 The Jordans hire famed winemaker Andre Tchelistcheff as a consultant and purchase another 1,300 acres.

1976 The first vintage of Jordan Cabernet is made, and the winery hires Rob Davis as winemaker.

1979 The first vintage of Jordan Chardonnay is harvested, from grapes planted in 1977.

1980 The first vintage of Jordan Cabernet is released.

1990 Rob Davis begins sourcing Chardonnay from Russian River Valley vineyards.

1999 The first harvest of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc, and Petit Verdot from hillside slopes.

2000 The Chardonnay officially changes to a Russian River appellation; the winery vastly expands Petit Verdot plantings.

2005 John Jordan, Tom and Sally’s son, becomes CEO of the winery.

2012 The winery goes solar powered; the Jordans sell the original vineyard to a Native American tribe.

2015 Jordan transitions to using exclusively French barrels for the Cabernet Sauvignon.

2019 Rob Davis retires; Maggie Cruse becomes new winemaker.